Death of Niagara Falls restaurateur ruled a homicide

The death of a well-known Niagara Falls restaurateur is being ruled a homicide by Niagara Falls police, according to the department's chief of detectives.

Police said the body of 69-year-old Jessie Richardson, who operated Richardson's Fast Food Deli on Highland Avenue, was found Dec. 24 under suspicious circumstances on the bedroom floor of his Calumet Avenue residence.

Chief of Detectives Kelly Rizzo said the department recently received information back from an autopsy, but had been investigating Richardson's death as a homicide case since the day police first responded to the scene.