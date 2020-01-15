CIANCIOSI, Josephine M. (DiLiberti)

CIANCIOSI - Josephine M. (nee DiLiberti)

Of West Seneca, entered into rest January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Cianciosi; devoted mother of Ronald (Sharon) Cianciosi, Paula (late Matthew) Parker, and Carol Cianciosi; cherished grandmother of Jaclyn (Ryan) Martindale, Krystin Dunbar, Brian Dunbar, and Mikaela (Richard) McKee; adored great-grandmother of Aspen, Oakley, and baby boy McKee; loving daughter of the late Antonio and Giovini DiLiberti; dear sister of the late Ida (late Dominic) Chella; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Friday at 11:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com