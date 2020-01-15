CASPER, Arthur C.

CASPER - Arthur C. January 14, 2020 of West Seneca. Beloved husband of Olivia (nee Musilli) Casper; loving father of Kristin (Paul) Levulis and Kelly (Darryl) Spong; cherished Papa of Olivia Levulis and Michael Levulis; dear brother of the late Paul (late Cathy) Casper; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday 3-8 PM at the Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church. Kindly assemble at church. Art was an avid golfer, bowler, boater, card player, bocce player, and an active member at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, also the Spirit of American-Italian Club Incorporated. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association or the Erie County SPCA are appreciated.