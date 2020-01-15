With Rasmus Ristolainen taking up space, Sabres' power play again finding the mark

For two months, the power play was a main albatross ruining the Buffalo Sabres' season. It had become ultra-predictable, with players slowly moving the puck around or across the ice and seemingly the only mode of attack being one-timers from the flanks by Victor Olofsson or Jack Eichel.

But a funny thing happened after Olofsson went down for several weeks with a severe ankle injury during the Jan. 2 win over Edmonton. The absence of a top sniper forced the Sabres to do something different and Buffalo is again thriving with the man advantage.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, all 6 feet, 4 inches and 220 pounds of him, has shifted to the net-front spot to drive opposing defensemen and goalies crazy. Sam Reinhart is thus more free to slice through the slot. There are different ways to attack the net again. And, finally, there are goals.

What was the NHL's second-worst power play in November and December has quickly reversed to become one of the league's best in January. The Sabres enter Thursday's game against the red-hot Dallas Stars at 6 for 14 over the last five games.

"I enjoy it a lot. I take a lot of pride in it," Ristolainen said Wednesday of his work on the edge of the crease. "It's been working. I love it out there. I've been doing a pretty good job with loose pucks all over the goal line. I'm just trying to stay in front of the goalie. There's good battles with the 'D' and maybe they're focusing too much on me sometimes and other guys get more space."

The Sabres love Ristolainen's size to help them on puck retrievals near the net and to cause chaos down low.

"Risto is just outstanding in those battles and has the calmness still with the hands to be able to deal with what's necessary there," said coach Ralph Krueger. "With the goaltending in the NHL today, you've got to get in their eyes as much as you can. You've got to do it 5-on-5 and of course on the power play. He's able to make it very difficult for any defending in front of the net for both the goalie and the defensemen."

Ristolainen scored a goal in Sunday's win at Detroit and fed Reinhart with a nifty touch pass for a goal in Tuesday's triumph over Vegas. He did it with his back to the goal, taking a pass from Jack Eichel and drawing Vegas defensemen Deryk Engelland and Brayden McNabb to him. That allowed Reinhart to find a seam in front of William Karlsson and beat Marc-Andre Fleury.

"That's what we're asking for on the power play: To have different looks, different attacking points," Krueger said of Ristolainen's pass. "We're getting better at it as we evolve. That discussion in the pre-scouts (from opponents) will be around controlling him and making sure he doesn't get in front so maybe that's a deception, too. We need multiple points of attack and that was a good one to use."

Reinhart, who has spent much of the season in the net-front role, has three power-play goals over the last five games as he's now able to roam the slot far more.

"He's looked very poised down there. That's a big part of it," Reinhart said of Ristolainen. "If he didn't look so poised, maybe I'd be more tempted to go down there but he's been doing a great job, making great reads of knowing when to stay in front of the net and when to release so it's been fun to watch."

A smiling Ristolainen reminded reporters Wednesday that he played some wing as a teenager in Finland.

"It's fun to score a power-play goal," he said. "And I feel everyone was kind of choking with surprise I can pass the puck but I used to make plays, too. It's not that hard to make a 2-foot pass."

The Sabres were second in the NHL in October on the power play at 29.8% but fell apart in December by going 1 for 37. They were 7 for 41 in December, leaving them 8 for 78 in a two-month stretch with a 10.3% conversion rate ahead of only New Jersey. They're third in January at 37.5% and their 42.9% clip since Jan. 4 is behind only Dallas (50) and St. Louis (45.5).

Overall, Buffalo is 16th at 19.9%.

"We're shooting," said winger Kyle Okposo, who scored his first power-play goal of the season in the second period Tuesday. "When it's not going well, you need volume of shots and that seems to be opening everything up. I think we've gotten some movement. It hasn't been as stagnant and guys have been in different spots, just playing and letting your instincts and skill take over."

• • •

Recharged power play

The Buffalo Sabres' man-advantage figures by month this season

Month PPG-Opp Pct (rank)

October 14-47 29.8 (2nd)

November 1-37 2.7 (31st)

December 7-41 17.1 (23rd)

January 6-16 37.5 (3rd)

TOTAL 28-141 19.9 (16th)