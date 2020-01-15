Buffalo is in Rockland County? NHL Network seems to think so

Where's Buffalo on a map? Don't ask the graphics person at NHL Network.

During the "On the Fly" show that aired Wednesday, Buffalo was drawn on a map as somewhere around Rockland County in the New York City suburbs.

The segment was intended to show the Vegas Golden Knights' long road trip ahead. The team is not home again until Feb. 6 with the All-Star break sandwiched in between. That included a 4-2 loss to the Sabres last night in Buffalo.

As the clip shows, the graphic tracks the route of the trip.