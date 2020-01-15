Scattershots (Jan. 15, 2020)

More than 2oo seminars set for Niagara Fishing Expo

No matter your level of fishing proficiency, the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo would like to share some angling knowledge by the numbers. Set for Jan. 17-19 at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, the show offers more than 200 free seminars (with the cost of admission) with the help of more than 100 instructors. It could be sensory overload for beginners or fishing fanatics, but if you are patient and figure out what’s important for you, this event will provide information that you need to be successful on the water for a wide variety of species, tactics and equipment.

For example, there are more than 60 walleye seminars, 35 salmon and trout offerings, 35 bass classes and 20-some fly fishing sessions. There will be 14 lessons on kayaking and kayak fishing, 21 talks on marine electronics, boat rigging and boating, five programs on perch fishing, five seminars on youth fishing and more. In addition, the Department of Environmental Conservation will offer "state of the lake" presentations on the Great Lakes of Erie and Ontario on Friday night, and an Open House with 10 fishing-related stations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Three-day passes are available online only for $20 including service fees. One-day tickets are available at the door for $10.

Check out the complete seminar schedule at niagarafishingexpo.com under the education tab.

Update meeting on Springville Dam set for Jan. 29

There will be a public information meeting on the Springville Dam Ecosystem Restoration project at the Concord Town Hall Auditorium, 86 Franklin St., Springville, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29. Included in the discussion will be design of the project and the timeline for project completion.

Located on Cattaraugus Creek, the proposed project will lower the height of the current dam spillway and construct a fish ladder to allow some fish species to gain access to the upper creek. There will be a special barrier to keep sea lamprey from migrating further than the dam. For more information, contact Susan Blair with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District at 879-4410.

There also will be an information table with dam/fish passage information at the Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo this weekend during the DEC Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Check out niagarafishingexpo.com for more information.

Free Orvis Fly Tying 101 classes on Saturdays

If you would like to learn more about fly tying, Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road (in the Eastern Hills Mall), Clarence, is offering free Fly Tying 101 instruction every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon during the month of February. You must preregister and do it fast, either on the website at orvis.com/buffalo or by calling 276-7200. The Feb. 1 class is full.

You will learn fly-tying basics during the two-hour class. Instructors will cover tools, materials and techniques. If you are attending the beginner fly fishing school at the Niagara Fishing Expo on Saturday, it’s a great way to get started with tying your own flies.

State adopts new deer, moose feeding regulations

To help combat the spread of disease, as well as other negative effects on wildlife and habitat, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has ramped up its regulations for prohibiting the intentional feeding of wild deer or moose in the Empire State. Thanks to new Environmental Conservation Laws that were passed in December 2019, it is now illegal to feed deer within 300 feet of a public road. It also prohibits the use of a salt lick on land inhabited by deer.

There are some exemptions for feeding deer or moose and concerned citizens should turn to the full explanation on the DEC website at dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/part186deertext.pdf.

Feeding these animals can help more of them to survive than the natural habitat can support. It can lead to degradation of the natural habitat. Some foods do not meet the nutritional requirements and can affect an animal’s digestive process as they adapt to a new food. It also can lead to increased deer-vehicle collisions. Disease is more easily spread when gathering large numbers of animals together.