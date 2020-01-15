BN Outdoor Calendar (Jan. 15, 2020)

Jan. 16 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Fly tying at 6 p.m. Presentation at 7 p.m. by Marc Rosten of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper on environmental issues and legislation impacting fishing in our area.

Jan. 16 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17-19 – Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo, held at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls. Friday hours 1-9 p.m.; Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 200 seminars. www.niagarafishingexpo.com.

Jan. 18 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Jan. 18-19 – Akron Gun Show at the Newstead Fire Hall, 5891 Cummings Road, Akron. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 85 tables. $5 admission. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

Jan 18-19 – Snowshoeing and Cocoa at the Darwin Martin House state historic site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Jan. 19 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League shoot at Erie County Conservation Society in Holland. Sign-in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-ons are welcome. For more information, contact Dan at 860-2519.

Jan. 19 – Genesee Valley Trappers Association Fur Auction held at the clubhouse, Route 32, Honeoye. Fur checking starts at 7 a.m.; sale starts at 10 a.m. Call Tom at 585-229-4759.

Jan. 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at the Wilson Town Hall, 325 Lake St., Wilson, starting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 21 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board monthly meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 – Junior Olympic Archery Development program for kids 6 to 18 at West Falls Conservation, 55 Bridge Street, West Falls, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Contact leosjoad@aol.com.

Jan. 23, 2020 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma with the general meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Jason Engle from Springville Field and Stream talking about the club’s trout pond.

Jan 24 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night, but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

Jan. 25 – Birding at Fort Niagara State Park with naturalist Tom Kerr from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required at 585-457-3228.

Jan. 25 – 13th annual WNY International Rabbit Derby (F. Privitere Cup). Awards and after-party will take place at Southtowns Walleye Association, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Rick Giermata at 602-5017.

Jan. 25 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Jan. 26 – Niagara Region 3D Winter Archery League shoot at Wood and Brook in Alden. Sign-in from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-ons are welcome. For more information, contact Marty at 870-2653.

Jan. 27 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting at the Town of Lockport offices, corner of Beattie and Dysinger roads, Lockport, starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 27 – Adult Fly Fishing Class begins from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for 8 weeks through West Seneca Schools. Cost is $80. All materials and equipment provided. Call 677-3107 to register.

Jan. 28 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at The Orvis Store, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Fly tying begins at 6 p.m. (stonefly pattern) and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Region 9 DEC Fisheries Biologist Scott Cornett, who will talk about the statewide inland trout stream management plan and how it will affect Region 9 stocking and regulations. He also will discuss 2019 fish sampling.

Jan. 29 – Springville Dam Ecosystem Restoration Partnership public meeting at the Concord Town Hall Auditorium, 86 Franklin Street, Springville, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Susan Blair at 879-4410.

Jan. 29 – Wednesday Winter Walk at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at 549-1050.

Feb. 1 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Feb. 2 – Alexander Gun Show at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road, Route 98, Alexander. Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. only. 100 tables. $5 admission. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

Feb. 2 – Alabama Hunt Club monthly blackpowder shoot and meeting starting at 9 a.m., Lewiston Road, Basom.

Feb. 4 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting, held at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad Street, Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m. Annual conservation meeting with an update from DEC’s Chris Driscoll on the Buffalo Harbor telemetry study.

Feb. 8 – Fly Tying 101 at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register with Adam Slavinski at 276-7200 or online at www.orvis.com/buffalo.

Feb. 8-9 – Clarence Gun Show at the Event Building, 11177 Main Street, Clarence. Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 100 tables. $5 admission. www.nfgshows.com. Call Bruce at 542-9929 for more information.

Feb. 14 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30 p.m. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

Feb. 15 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs annual award banquet at Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara, 4487 Lake Avenue, Lockport, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $40 for adults; $30 for youth. RSVP by Feb. 7 by calling Dave Whitt at 754-2133.

Feb. 16 – Genesee Valley Trappers Association Fur Auction held at the clubhouse, Route 32, Honeoye. Fur checking starts at 7 a.m.; sale starts at 10 a.m. Call Tom at 585-229-4759.

Feb. 22 – Date Change: Niagara River Anglers Association Roger Tobey Memorial steelhead contest in the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario tributaries was moved. Entry is $20, plus $5 for Brown Trout Division plus $20 if you are not a club member. This is for members only.

