The Fishing Beat (Jan. 15, 2020)

After high winds and rain that rocked everyone’s world last weekend, it’s only appropriate that the seventh annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo is this weekend at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, located at 101 Old Falls St. Check out niagarafishingexpo.com for details. Don’t let a little snow keep you away.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Thankfully, we didn’t see the massive amounts of rain that was predicted last weekend, but it was enough to mess up the larger tributaries. The smaller ones are already producing fresh steelhead in the streams. Bob Rustowicz reports decent action in some of the small- to medium-sized creeks off the lake, using beads to trick them into hitting. Adam McInerney of Cattaraugus reports that he’s been doing well using jigs and egg sacs. Conditions have been hit or miss since the high-water events, but there have been some trout around. To help enhance the various steelhead programs, stop in at the Fishing Expo to talk with cold water specialist James Markham with the Lake Erie Unit and see what programs are being worked during the DEC Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a State of Lake Erie session at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Niagara River

The water was terribly off-color following the wind and rain from last weekend. Charters were canceled Monday and Tuesday, but times like these are when shore fishermen can pick up a few fish in the gorge. One case in point was Rich Pisa of Kenmore. On Monday, he hit the gorge area and went 4 for 4 on steelhead. Using his centerpin combination, he fished under a float with a homemade jig tipped with soft plastics. In the upper river, Denis Kreze of Fort Erie, Ont., found some spots that worked for lake trout and walleye on Monday and Tuesday. He was using Venom Lures fish scent in garlic flavor to get strikes and tip the fishing in his favor. It may be a day or two before lower river boaters will hit the water again.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The bigger streams were high and muddy, but Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls found that smaller streams offered much better conditions. Egg sacs did the trick for him to take brown trout and steelhead. According to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle, most of the streams are high and muddy. However, the water should turn by this weekend to just stained. It will get cold again by Friday as well. He reports that some steelhead have been caught by anglers at the Waterport Dam by slowing their drift and using bright baits. There will be a State of Lake Ontario at the Fishing Expo starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Chautauqua Lake

The lake is open, but it won’t take much to get the hard water working for you again.

Himan, Frost win Black Lake Challenge

Bobby Joe Frost of Alden and Tim Himan of Attica placed one-two in the Black Lake Challenge ice fishing tournament last weekend. Himan won first place in the Northern Pike Division with a 33.5-inch pike that weighed 7.3 pounds. He was using his homemade rig named the “Tim Himan Rig,” tipped with a shiner.

Frost weighed in a 31.5-inch, 7.13-pound pike caught on the same presentation.