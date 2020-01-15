Bills right guard Jon Feliciano has rotator cuff surgery

Buffalo Bills right guard Jon Feliciano became the team's latest player to have surgery Wednesday.

Feliciano tweeted a photo of himself after the surgery and said he was eager to start his rehab. A league source confirmed Feliciano had his left rotator cuff repaired.

He played 88.6% of the snaps on offense on his first year with the team, and that included time at center filling in for an injured Mitch Morse.

Surgery ✅ time to start this rehab! Thankful for all the support that I’ve received from the @buffalobills organization and my agents @sportstarsnyc #billsmafia #backsoon pic.twitter.com/KaczvLNbNY — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) January 15, 2020

He joins defensive tackle Ed Oliver (core muscle) and offensive tackle Cody Ford (shoulder) to report that they had surgeries this week. Last week, defensive end Jerry Hughes said he played the season with torn ligaments in his wrist.