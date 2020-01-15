Bills tackle Cody Ford has shoulder surgery

Bills rookie offensive tackle Cody Ford had shoulder surgery Wednesday, a league source said.

Ford said, "Surgery went great! Ready to get the recovery started."

In the photo that he tweeted, Ford's right forearm is resting on a pillow and he has a harness that goes around his right bicep and right wrist.

Ford was not listed on the team's injury report during the season for a shoulder injury. Ford injured his other elbow in the fourth quarter against Philadelphia and left the game. He was a limited participant in practice in the days leading up to the next game against Washington and was listed as questionable with an elbow injury. He ended up playing in the game. He had his left elbow taped for much of the season.

He also appeared on the injury report with a concussion.

Ford played in all 16 games with 15 starts and took nearly 70% of the snaps at right tackle. He was splitting time with Ty Nsekhe, but Nsekhe suffered an ankle injury in Week 11.

Thank you God❤️. Surgery went great ! Ready to get the recovery started. OneLove🖤 #RIPPAPA pic.twitter.com/scYbS3Rk8Q — Cody Ford ✞ (@Cody_Ford74) January 15, 2020

Ford's surgery came a day after rookie defensive tackle Ed Oliver underwent core muscle surgery in Philadelphia.