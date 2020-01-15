BOJANOWSKI, Edmund T.

Bojanowski - Edmund T.

January 13, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Zofia Bojanowski; devoted father of Mariusz and Tadeusz Bojanowski; loving grandfather of Kamil Bojanowski; dear brother of Barbara Wolowski, late Juzef Bojanowski, and late Lila Bojanowska; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven R.C. Church on Monday at 10:15 AM. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-674-5776. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com