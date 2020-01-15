Blacks and the Second Amendment will be topic of forum

The Second Amendment right to bear arms, its reference to a “militia” and how such issues impact blacks will be the topic of a talk at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.
Lion Blyden, a contributor to the Challenger Community News and president of the Buffalo division of the Universal Negro Improvement Association & African Communities League, also will discuss how the work of the National Rifle Association affects blacks. The UNIA is the organization founded by Marcus Garvey in 1914 and UNIA&AAC members are Garveyites.
The free forum is sponsored by the Dorie Miller Rifle and Pistol Club, named for the black Navy messman turned hero who manned an anti-aircraft gun when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in World War II. Miller earned the Navy Cross despite the fact that segregation had barred him from combat roles.
