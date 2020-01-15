BAK, Loretta M. (Dunkowski)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward M. Bak; devoted mother of Deborah (late Albert) Buccilli and Doreen (George) Matthews; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren; adored great-grandmother of four; loving daughter of the late Walter and Stephania Dunkowski; dear sister of the late Irene (late Marion) Gniazdowski (late Arthur Gburek) and the late Walter (Theresa) Dunkowski; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com