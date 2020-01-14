William L. Haws, 85, former publisher of the Hamburg Sun

Dec. 31, 1933 – Dec. 15, 2019

William L. Haws, former publisher of the Hamburg Sun and Pennysaver newspapers in the Southtowns, died Dec. 15 in Venice, Fla. He was 85.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1952 graduate of Hamburg High School, where he was captain of the football team and played on the school’s undefeated “Team of Distinction” in 1949-50.

He attended Colgate University, where he played offensive tackle on the football team, but left after two years when he was drafted into the Army. Stationed in Germany, he played football on Army teams throughout Europe.

Returning from service, he married his high school sweetheart, Joan Diamond, in 1956 and worked with his mother, Lucylle Haws, on the Hamburg Pennysaver, which she founded as a weekly shopping guide in 1939. He and Karl Kluckhohn, the husband of his sister Marilyn, bought the Pennysaver in 1963.

As H & K Publications, the company grew to include Pennysavers in Blasdell, Lackawanna, Gowanda, Springville, Arcade, Dunkirk-Fredonia, Westfield and other communities.

The company bought the Hamburg Sun in 1972 and merged it with the Hamburg Pennysaver. It also published the Springville Journal and the Gowanda News, owned Springville radio station WSPQ-AM and did commercial printing. It was sold to Mr. Haws’ nephews in 1996 and was acquired by Metro Group Inc. in 2007.

Mr. Haws was active in the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce and the Hamburg Rotary Club. He served with the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department and was a board member of Liberty Bank in Hamburg.

An avid fisherman, he took yearly fishing trips with friends to Alaska, northern Canada and the Western states.

"He used to bring back these delicious fish," his daughter Sally Haws Guzdar said.

He and his wife traveled extensively all over the world and took many cruises.

A Buffalo Bills season ticket holder for many years, beginning at War Memorial Stadium, he attended many Super Bowls. In retirement, he spent winters in Florida and summers at his cottage on Lake Erie in Hanford Bay.

He enjoyed reading biographies and history and debating public affairs. He gave generously to many charities, notably Hospice Buffalo.

His wife, a registered nurse and co-founder of Southtowns Hospice, died in 2010.

Survivors include two other daughters, Susan Haws and Cindy Haws Nowakowski; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in Orchard Park Country Club, 4777 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park.