Walczak - Stanley J. January 11, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Emily (nee: Czwojdak); devoted father of Audrey (Jack) Slater, Nancy (Richard) Wojnowski, Margaret (Anthony) Vargas, Joyce (Paul) Tyrpak and Paul (Dawn) Walczak; loving grandfather of Sean (Kim)Watson, Christopher (Carrie) Watson, Rachel (Phil) Wall, Nicholas (Melissa) Vargas, Anthony Tyrpak, Stephanie Tyrpak, Brian (Ericka) Walczak, Daniel Walczak, Lisa (Vinny Calabro) Walczak, Ryan Cole and Kelsey (Greg) McGowan; cherished great- grandfather of numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; dear brother of John (Ruth) and Frank (late Geraldine) Walczak; predeceased by nine brothers and sisters and a loving daughter-in-law Maria Walczak; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Walczak was an Army Veteran of WW II, a member of St. Casimir's Holy Name Society and the West Seneca Senior Center. Funeral Services at the Buszka Funeral Home, 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday, 8:15 AM and at St. Casimir's Church, at 9 AM. Visitation Thursday from 3 - 8 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com