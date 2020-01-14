Sy takes charge of economic development in the Town of Lockport

Thomas A. Sy, the retired CEO of Aspire of Western New York, was appointed by the Town Board last week as the new town economic development coordinator and as administrative director of the IDA.

Sy, 59, replaces former Lockport supervisor Marc R. Smith, who retired from both roles.

Sy headed Aspire, formerly United Cerebral Palsy, for 19 years until retiring in mid-2019. He served on the IDA board for the last 14 years, including about three years as chairman.

"I kind of realized I was still interested in something professionally challenging, but maybe not in the same industry," Sy said Monday. "There's enough flexibility in the hours that I can still get out and do the things that I began to do during my brief retirement."

Sy will be paid $80,000 a year for the two economic posts and to serve as the town's grant writer, Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said. The salary will be divided equally between the town and the IDA.