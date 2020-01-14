SIDOR, Nancy M. (Rados)

SIDOR - Nancy M. (nee Rados)

Age 67, of Wheatfield, NY, January 13, 2020. Nancy was born in North Tonawanda, NY on December 11, 1952 to John and Stephania (Jetter) Rados. She was a receptionist for Dr. Laura White, in her spare time she enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, Spending time with family at the pool, she also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and going to the Casino. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, and her brother Ronald Rados. Nancy is survived by her husband Joseph J. Sidor; mother of Jonathan (Tricia), Gregory (Kris) Spellan, and Daniel Spellan, Jr.; sister of David (Bonnie) Rados, Marcia (John) Zaharkin, John (the late Dorothy) Rados II and Judy (Joe) Paskiewicz; sister-in-law of Sally Rados, John Sidor, Sue (Tim) Wilson, Ed (Jean) Sidor, and Patty (Brian) Carr; grandmother of Joshua and Joseph, and Zach Spellan; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday, from 2 - 4 PM and 7 - 9 PM, at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be held Friday, at 10:00 AM.