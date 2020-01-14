Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 14, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to theologian, musician and medical missionary Albert Schweitzer, born on this date in 1875, “There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.”

LOOKING BACK – The Historical Society of North German Settlements will hold its annual Memories Meeting to share personal reminiscences about bygone days at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

TAKE A PLATE – The Mission Ministry Team at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., will host their free community meal, “Peace, Love and Food,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Menu is spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, bread, dessert and a beverage. All are welcome. Donations are accepted. Reservations are encouraged. Call 662-9348.

FINE FOOLERY – Paul Weiland, public relations director for the Buffalo Sabres from 1970 to 1996, will discuss his memoir, “Taro Lives! Confessions of the Sabres Hoaxter,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the West Seneca Public Library, 1300 Union Road, West Seneca. The talk is free, but reservations are recommended. Call the library at 675-2928.

SPEAK OUT – “Just Imagine a World Without Boundaries.” That’s the topic of an oratorical contest for students sponsored by the Barge Canal Optimist Club.

Winners at the local level, who will receive a medallion and a certificate, have a chance to advance to the zone level and the district level. District winners will earn cash prizes, a chance to win college scholarships and get to go to international world championship in St. Louis, Mo., in July.

The contest is open to all students who are not in college and who are under 19 years old. Deadline for applications is Feb. 17. For more info, call Peggy Allen at 434-9708 or email pallen08@roadrunner.com. Applications can be found at the Optimist International website.

SIGNAL HONOR – Western New York Independent Living is looking for nominees for its Independent Citizen Award, which has been renamed in honor of Anthony Serra, the organization’s first executive director, who died last September. Nominations are needed by April 17. The winner will be announced May 16 at the Seventh Annual “Night for Independence” Gala.

Nominees should promote independence in the community for the benefit of those with disability, be active over an extended period and go beyond what would be expected to assist others. For info and nominations, call Daniel Colpoys at 836-0822, ext. 166, or email him at dcolpoys@wnyil.org.

