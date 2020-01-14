Planning Board tables Queen City Landing

The Buffalo Planning Board Monday night tabled a request by Queen City Landing developer Gerald Buchheit for a planned-unit development designation for his Outer Harbor project, with board members saying they had too many questions after Buchheit's lawyers flooded the board with documentation in anticipation of future lawsuits.

Board members also said they had not received enough information on the state environmental quality review process, and officials were waiting for a response from the city's Department of Public Works to a letter regarding traffic concerns.

Questions also were raised about whether a PUD was appropriate, and if it should apply to the entire 20-acre parcel when the initial project only covers 8 acres.

The PUD designation must be approved by the Common Council, which relies on a recommendation from the Planning Board. The Council's Legislation Committee will hold a public hearing today at 1 p.m. at City Hall.