Angelo Morinello, Niagara Falls assemblyman, announces re-election bid

Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, announced Tuesday that he will run this year for a third two-year term in the 145th District.

Morinello, 74, a Niagara Falls city judge from 2001 to 2015 and a Vietnam War combat veteran, cited his support for the Gold Star Family bill. The measure, which was put into effect by an executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, offers free college tuition to family members of military personnel killed in the line of duty.

Morinello succeeded last year in passing a tax increase on hotel and motel bills in Niagara County. The revenue will be earmarked for the Discover Niagara Shuttle, a free transportation service used by tourists and residents. He said he will continue to support workforce development programs and vocational education in high schools.

The district covers Niagara Falls and the towns of Niagara, Lewiston, Wheatfield and Cambria in Niagara County as well as Grand Island in Erie County.