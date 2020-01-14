Man arrested for allegedly refusing to call 911 while woman suffered fatal overdose

An Arcade man was charged Saturday with criminally negligent homicide after he allegedly refused to call 911 while a woman suffered a fatal overdose, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob E. Putnam, 29, was arrested following the suspected overdose of a 23-year-old woman at a residence on Michigan Road in Arcade. The woman was not identified by authorities.

Wyoming deputies, along with two ambulance companies, responded Saturday to the residence, where they found the female dead.

Deputies said that following their investigation, Putnam was alleged to have refused to call 911 for emergency medical assistance for the victim when she had stopped breathing.

A third party eventually called 911 for help after they had driven to the scene to help Putnam.

Deputies said Putnam fled the residence on foot as first responders were pulling up to the scene. Putnam, who was found to have two active warrants for his arrest, was taken into custody by deputies following an area search and foot pursuit, authorities said. Deputies said Putnam was found in possession of multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as an imitation handgun.

In addition to the felony charge of criminally negligent homicide, Putnam faces felony charges of fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as misdemeanor charges of second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

Putnam was arraigned in the Warsaw Town Court where he was remanded to the Wyoming County Jail without the possibility of bail due to past felony convictions, authorities said. Putnam will return to Arcade Town Court on a later date.