MALLAK, Sylvia M. (Polakiewicz)

MALLAK - Sylvia M. (nee Polakiewicz)

January 11, 2020. Loving wife of Robert L. Mallak; dearest mother of Robert E. (Melissa) Mallak; dear sister of Jean (Anthony) Berardi; special aunt of Jason and Corey Berardi. Family present for visitation Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 2117 Buffalo Rd., #299, Rochester, NY 14624. Share online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com