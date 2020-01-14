LUCZAK, Thaddeus S. "Ted"

January 13, 2020, age 79, of Tonawanda; husband of the late Joan (nee Buckley) Luczak; father of Lucy (Christopher) Riddle, Mary (Tim Zack) Bruno, Tina (Donald) Gwizdowski, Laura (Michael) Maslowski, Christine Zak, and the late Joseph Bruno, III; also surviving are eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4 - 8 PM, on Thursday, at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St at Seymour, Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Friday, at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to the Hospice Foundation of WNY are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.