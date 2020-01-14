LAUBER, Anne E. (McCarthy)

LAUBER - Anne E. (nee Mccarthy)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry J. Lauber Jr.; dearest mother of Mark J. (Susan), Lisa A. and David J. Lauber; grandmother of Kiernan, Sean, Katherine, Erin, Grace and Nora; daughter of the late Michael E. and Margaret A. (Guise) McCarthy; sister of Kathleen (David) O'Keefe and the late Margaret (Joseph) Nigrelli, Michael (Kathleen) and Patrick (Lynn) McCarthy; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Charity Parish, (Holy Family Worship Site), 1885 South Park Ave., South Buffalo, NY, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by: Castiglia Funeral HOme, Inc., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com