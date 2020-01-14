JENKINS, James A.

JENKINS - James A. January 12, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Hellerer) Jenkins; devoted father of Julie Jenkins, James A. Jenkins Jr., Kathleen (Raymond) Ziomek, Jean (Bobby) Martin and Jamie (James) Ellis; loving grandfather of Kelly, Jason, Jennifer, James III, Samantha, James, Emma, Scott, Bobby III, Grace and many great- grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com