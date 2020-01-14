Investor buys 104-unit West Seneca apartment complex

Buffalo-area real estate investor Michael Lorigo has added a West Seneca apartment complex to his holdings – paying $5.988 million to buy the Buffalo Creek Commons Apartments from a commercial real estate developer in Maine.

Lorigo's Pillar Real Estate Investors, through Holiday Meadows LLC and SJ Buffalo Creek LLC, acquired the 104-unit complex at 1291 Indian Church Road from Portland-based Northland, led by partner and CEO Joshua A. Benthien.

Located near the Charles E. Burchfield Nature & Art Center, the two-story garden-style complex features a mixture of one- and two-bedroom apartments and surface parking. The property was built in 1974.

Separately, Fei Ni, of Hamburg, paid $430,000 to buy a lot at 4890 Lakeshore Road in Hamburg, with a 792-square-foot freestanding building on it. Constructed in 1929, the building is home to a pet grooming business, Barks -n- Meows. The seller was Karen L. Ladori, of Eden.