Hill, Gwendolyn (Millard)

January 12, 2020 of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of the late Frank E. Hill; dearest mother of Bruce (Sarah) and Robin Hill; cherished grandmother of Amanda (Michael) Ball, Philip (Nicole) Hill and the late Graham Hill; great-grandmother of Weston, Theda, Sedona, Casen, Aubrey and Hartley; dear sister of the late Malcolm (Kathy) Millard, Colleen (late Warren) Holtz and Harry (late June) Millard; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 3 - 7 PM, at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1PM, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 11650 Big Tree Rd., East Aurora. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Erie Co. SPCA. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com