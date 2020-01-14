Share this article

Genesee County Sheriff's Office reports rash of car thefts, break-ins

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is advising residents that it has received several complaints over the past week of the theft of automobiles and items stolen from motor vehicles that were parked in private driveways and parking lots.

The thefts have occurred mainly during overnight hours, the Sheriff's Office said.

Residents were being advised by the Sheriff's Office to remember to lock their vehicles, remove keys from the vehicles and report any suspicious activities by dialing 911.

