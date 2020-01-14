GELDARD, Gloria K. (Kreitzbender)

GELDARD - Gloria K. (nee Kreitzbender)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Geldard; devoted mother of Mark (Judith) Geldard and Thomas (Karen) Geldard; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Albert and Florence Kreitzbender; dear sister of Iris and the late Betty; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca on Friday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Nativity of Our Lord Cemetery, Orchard Park. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com