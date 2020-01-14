Share this article

Frewsburg man charged with DWI following rollover crash

A Chautauqua County man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, following a rollover crash Sunday, according to State Police.

Arrested by troopers was James Trotter, 28, of Frewsburg.

Troopers from the Jamestown State Police barracks responded to a report of an accident on Riverside Road, after which Trotter failed several field sobriety tests. Trotter was transported to the State Police barracks in Jamestown, where he provided a breath sample that registered .14, troopers said.

Trotter was processed and issued tickets to appear in Kiantone Town Court at a later date, and then released.

A passenger in Trotter's vehicle was treated at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown, for injuries he suffered in the accident. Trotter was uninjured in the accident, according to State Police.

