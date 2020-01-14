Fredonia in final 5 in running for reality TV show 'Small Business Revolution'

Fredonia has made the final five.

Residents of the Chautauqua County village on Lake Erie gathered at its 1891 Fredonia Opera House Tuesday morning to watch the unveiling of the top five finalists for the next season of the reality television show "Small Business Revolution."

Fredonia made the cut, and will compete in an online vote against Benicia, Calif.; Livingston, Mont.; Spearfish, S.D.; and The Dalles, Ore.

The series was created and is sponsored by Deluxe, a small business financial services and marketing company, which provides the winning town and six of its businesses a $500,000 revitalization that's engineered by co-hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington. Brinkman is the content and brand officer for Deluxe, while Pennington is familiar to TV viewers from "Extreme Makeover" and "Trading Spaces."

The show is available on Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube.

SUNY Fredonia's Facebook page captured the moment at the opera house when the town was announced by Brinkman and Pennington via a live stream Tuesday morning:

Voting is set for Tuesday through next Tuesday. Votes can be cast at the Small Business Revolution's website.

Season Four was based in Searcy, Ark.

Previous small towns featured on the show, which started in 2016, have been: Alton, Ill. (Season Three), Bristol Borough, Pa. (Two) and Wabash, Ind. (One).

Here's the main trailer for the series Fredonia is vying to be a part of.

Here's the trailer for Season Four in Searcy, Ark.