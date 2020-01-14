Falls man imprisoned in garbage tote assault

One of two Niagara Falls men who pleaded guilty to assaulting a man with a city garbage tote was sentenced Monday to 1½ to three years in state prison.

Terrance A. Elder, 42, had pleaded guilty Oct. 10 to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree assault.

"A pretty vicious beating," Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon said of the Feb. 17, 2018, attack in an alley behind a house on Pierce Avenue. "The injuries to this man were diabolical."

The victim was treated in Erie County Medical Center for head and facial injuries. He was punched and kicked as well as struck with the tote in an attack that was captured on surveillance video following a party.

A co-defendant, Demetrius Harris, 32, is awaiting sentencing for third-degree assault. He and Elder weren't indicted until 15 months after the attack.

Between the assault and the arrest, Elder served six weeks in state prison for violating his parole from a 10-year sentence for a 2006 armed robbery conviction.