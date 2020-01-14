Elmwood Village Charter School gains Planning Board approval for expansion

The Buffalo Planning Board approved a proposal by Elmwood Village Charter School to put a two-story addition onto its building at 40 Days Park, adding three classrooms for music and dance on the second floor while gaining more administrative and support space on the ground level.

The proposed addition would be elevated and cantilevered over a parking lot, serving as a covered porch for children waiting for pickup and as a sheltered corridor to the playground.

The school initially proposed the project more than two months ago, but neglected to consult or even inform neighbors, who objected angrily to the lack of community engagement. That led the Planning Board to table the proposal until a community meeting was held.

Neighbors did not object to the plan in the end, but were left with a bad taste nonetheless. "Any consistent communication between the school and the residents have disappeared," said Mary Simpson, a Days Park resident. "We knew nothing about the school’s expansion plan and found out about it in The Buffalo News. This does not inspire confidence."