Share this article

print logo

East Otto man arrested for DWI after one-vehicle crash

Published |Updated

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, following a motor vehicle crash Sunday on Sodum Road in the Town of Mansfield, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 21-year-old Avery Seiflein, of East Otto, had lost control of the vehicle he was driving and wound up in a ditch before deputies arrived.

Seiflein fled the scene of the accident, but was located a short time later by deputies who determined that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Seiflein was issued tickets to appear in Mansfield Town Court at a later date and was released to a third party, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Story topics: /

Harold McNeilHarold McNeil– Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

There are no comments - be the first to comment