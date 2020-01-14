East Otto man arrested for DWI after one-vehicle crash

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, following a motor vehicle crash Sunday on Sodum Road in the Town of Mansfield, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 21-year-old Avery Seiflein, of East Otto, had lost control of the vehicle he was driving and wound up in a ditch before deputies arrived.

Seiflein fled the scene of the accident, but was located a short time later by deputies who determined that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Seiflein was issued tickets to appear in Mansfield Town Court at a later date and was released to a third party, according to the Sheriff's Office.