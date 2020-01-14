Crash kills driver who allegedly twice outran police

A car that allegedly twice outran police chases Monday crashed into a tree in the Village of Alexander, killing the driver and seriously injuring two passengers, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Cleveland D. Johnson, 22, of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

Taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, was Clyde A. Frazier, 24, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Transported to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight was Desarae N. Steriotis, 33, of Philadelphia, Pa.

According to the report, Warsaw Village Police allegedly attempted to stop the vehicle, a white 2019 Chrysler 300 with Pennsylvania plates, for speeding on Route 19, but called off a chase after losing sight of the car.

Attica Village Police spotted the same car later on Route 98, the report said, but allegedly were unable to pull it over. Attica officers abandoned the chase due to high speeds, but continued north on Route 98 until they discovered the car smashed into a tree in Alexander at about 4:20 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was underway.