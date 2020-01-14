Citizens Bank names upstate NY president

J. Theodore "Ted" Smith was named Citizens Bank's upstate New York president, a newly created role at the bank.

Smith had served as Citizens' Western New York market executive since late 2017, focusing on Buffalo and Rochester. He was appointed to his new job after Paul Taffe, who was Citizens' New York president, left the bank. Citizens also has a market executive for the New York City area.

Citizens, based in Rhode Island, ranked fifth in deposit market share in the Buffalo Niagara region.