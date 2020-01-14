Amherst's Casteel Schoenborn acquired by Detroit firm

Casteel Schoenborn Investor Relations and Corporate Communications in Amherst has been acquired by a Detroit-based investor relations firm.

Lambert & Co., which focuses on investor relations and private-equity communications, acquired Casteel Schoenborn as part of its push to build a nationwide investor relations and public relations network. Lambert has made seven acquisitions, including two in the last two months.

Casteel Schoenborm principals Lynn Casteel and Jeffrey Schoenborn have been named managing directors at the new Lambert office.