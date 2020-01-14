Calanni, Luca S.

Calanni - Luca S. Suddenly, January 11, 2020. Beloved son of Roger "Bodge" and Ashley (nee Buehler) Calanni; cherished brother of Isabella, Talia, and Frankie Calanni; devoted grandson of Roger and Kathy (nee LaMarca) Calanni, Luke and Janet (nee Clark) Buehler; loving nephew of Kelly Calanni, Jacob (Colleen Colkitt), Caitlin, and Wesley Buehler; also survived by many cousins and family friends. Friends received on Friday, from 2 - 8 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in Athol Springs, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Luca S. Calanni Foundation c/o Summit Wealth Management Inc., 35 East Main St., Fredonia, NY 14063. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.