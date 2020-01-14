Sabres game day: A much more difficult test against Vegas

The Buffalo Sabres were impressive in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. It doesn't resonate because the Wings might be the worst team in the NHL in the salary cap era.

This week's games will be a much different challenge. It's heavy hockey against the Western Conference, starting with tonight's visit to KeyBank Center from the Vegas Golden Knights and moving on to a Thursday-Saturday roadie in Dallas and Nashville.

Vegas is on a three-game losing streak and in the midst of a wild Pacific Division race. Arizona and Calgary lead with 55 points, Vegas and Vancouver are at 54 and Edmonton is at 53.

"This is an outstanding challenge for us because we are attempting to play a 60-minute game within a certain guideline of parameters, principles and concepts and Vegas does it as well as anybody in the league," Sabres coach Ralph Krueger said today. "So a lot of respect for what they're doing there. It's a perfect measuring stick for us where we're at in being able to match a team with that discipline."

Long time, no see: It has been nearly 15 months since the Sabres and Golden Knights have met because both of last season's encounters were in October. The Sabres are 1-1-2 against Vegas, with the most recent meeting a 4-1 Golden Knights victory in T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 16, 2018.

The Sabres lineup: Krueger said the Sabres will skate with 12 forwards and seven defensemen in warmups. Blueliner Zach Bogosian skated extra this morning along with forwards Scott Wilson and Rasmus Asplund. That leads you to believe 11-7 is in the offing, with former Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller getting back into the lineup against his old team

First look at #Sabres morning skate lines:

Girgensons-Eichel-Reinhart

Sheary-Johansson-Frolik

Lazar-Larsson-Okposo

Vesey-Asplund-Rodrigues ... Remains to be seen if this is an 11-7 or 12-6 day. — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 14, 2020

In the nets: It will be Linus Ullmark (14-12-3, 2.81/.911) vs. Marc-Andre Fleury (18-10-3, 2.84/.907). Ullmark has never played against Vegas while Fleury's career numbers with Pittsburgh and the Knights vs. Buffalo are a glossy 22-6-3, 2.08/.924.

Miller on facing his old team: "It was a fun two years there. They're having another good year and it's good to see them but hopefully we can take one from them tonight. [Fleury] carried us for a while on that run [to the 2018 Stanley Cup final]. That's what a Hall of Fame goalie can do for you. It was a lot of fun."

Captain Jack streaking again: With a point tonight, Jack Eichel would become the fifth NHL player with two separate point streaks of at least eight games this season, joining John Carlson, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak. Mitch Marner of Toronto can also join this group tonight during the Leafs' game vs. New Jersey. Eichel has eight points (3-5) in the last seven games.

Latvian Locomotive: Zemgus Girgensons has scored in each of the Sabres’ last two games, including his seventh career shorthanded goal Sunday at Detroit. A goal tonight would mark the first three-game goal streak of his career. A point would tie his personal-best point streak of three games from Dec. 23-29, 2017.

Wild West schedule: This is the first of eight straight road games for the Golden Knights, a four-game trip prior to the bye and All-Star break and a four-game trip after. The Golden Knights don't play at home again until Feb. 8. They are coming off a 4-3 homestand that saw them win the first four games before losses to Pittsburgh, Los Angeles and Columbus.

Get the jump: Vegas has been outscored, 10-0, in the first period of its last four games. It won the first one, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to post a 5-4 overtime win over St. Louis, but dropped the next three.

Big piece returning: First-line winger Jonathan Marchessault will return for Vegas tonight after missing five games with an upper-body injury. He's fourth on the team in goals (15) and fifth in points (31). Former Montreal captain Max Pacioretty leads the Knights in goals (20) and points (45).