Buffalo man pleads guilty to drugs, weapons possession

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to possessing with intent to distribute butyryl fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possessing with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 37-year-old Marcello Wiggins faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced.

Buffalo police arrested Wiggins on March 8, 2019, after responding to a 911 call on Gatchell Street, where police saw Wiggins arguing with a woman.

Wiggins fled the scene on foot, with officers in pursuit. Police said they observed him toss a firearm beneath a parked vehicle. The firearm, a semi-automatic pistol with a defaced serial number, was recovered.

Wiggins was arrested, searched and found in possession of suspected controlled substances. Subsequent testing determined it was cocaine, a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and a mixture containing butyryl fentanyl, prosecutors said.

