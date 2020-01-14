Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver tweets: 'Surgery went well'

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver said "surgery went well" in a post on his Twitter feed Tuesday.

A league source confirmed that Oliver had core muscle surgery at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. The surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers, who has performed core and sports hernia surgeries on many athletes.

The circumstances that led to the surgery have not been disclosed.

"It’s been a hell of a way to navigate my rookie year," Oliver tweeted.

He was not on the injury report during the season for any ailment.

Oliver, selected in the first round, finished with five sacks, 43 tackles, eight quarterback hits and forced a fumble in his first season. Oliver started seven games and played in 53.4% of the defensive snaps.

Bills center Mitch Morse and wide receiver Cole Beasley had core muscle surgeries last spring shortly after signing as free agents.