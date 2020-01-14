Bills' Ed Oliver named to Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was selected to the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team on Tuesday.

Oliver, selected in the first round, finished with five sacks, 43 tackles, eight quarterback hits and forced a fumble in his first season. Oliver started seven games and played in 53.4% of the defensive snaps. He led all rookie interior defensive lineman with five sacks.

He was the only Bills player recognized.

The organization named San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa as the rookie of the year and defensive rookie of the year and Oakland running back Josh Jacobs as offensive rookie of the year.