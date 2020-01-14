Morganne Dee scores twice to help LID beat Williamsville, clinch Fed title

Morganne Dee scored both goals, including a short-handed score in the second period, as LID (Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew) clinched the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation regular-season championship with a 2-0 victory over Williamsville on Tuesday afternoon at Holiday Twin Rinks.

Dee, a sophomore from Lancaster, scored unassisted at 12:00 of the first period before she made it 2-0 with her 18th goal of the season in the second.

Dylan Gorski, a sophomore from Iroquois, made 21 saves to earn the shutout for LID, which has won 12 straight games after opening the season with a 2-1 loss in overtime to Monsignor Martin on Nov. 21.

Besides Dee, LID has been led by Fed points leader Jersey Phillips, a senior from Depew. Phillips has a Fed-best 19 goals and 33 points.

LID coach Kevin Miller rotated three defenders to counter the Williamsville team and its top scorer, Emma Roland.

“Credit Dylan Gorski. She played amazing. She came up with big plays when we needed,” Miller said. “We blocked a lot of shots, deflected a lot of shots and cleared the puck when we needed to.”

Junior Brooklyn Warren (Lancaster), sophomore Madelyn Braun (Iroquois) and freshman Sydney Radecki (Lancaster) were the three defenders Miller called on.

“They got plenty of playing time tonight. Defensively, the entire team played very well,” he said. “With all their (Williamsville) talent, we played within a system to keep them from scoring.”

LID and Williamsville each have one regular season game to play, both against FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park), but LID has 36 points in the standings while the most Williamsville can finish with is 34.5. LID swept both regular-season games from Williamsville, winning the first meeting, 4-2, on Dec. 9 at Riverside.

The Fed playoffs, with all games at Northtown Center in Amherst, will open next Tuesday with all eight teams in action. Semifinals and finals will be the next two nights.

Ni-Co girls get first regulation win

Niagara County, which had been in last place all season, scored its first regulation win in two seasons in the Fed, upsetting FLOP 4-3 at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls. Last week, the Lady Warriors scored a 4-3 overtime win over Kenmore/Grand Island.

Madison Mallone, an eighth-grader at Starpoint, scored twice for NiCo while junior Natalie O’Brien (Starpoint) and junior Amanda Jackson (Niagara Wheatfield) had goals. Sophomore Skylar Berube (Starpoint) and junior Katelyn Churakos (Lew-Port) had assists and junior Isabella Renzi (Lew-Port) made 22 saves.

Lew-Port girls are winners, too

Roddy Gayle and the boys’ team is not the only Lew-Port basketball team making waves this season. The Lancers girls, undefeated in 11 games, won their sixth in a row in Niagara Frontier League play with a 42-34 triumph at North Tonawanda.

Sophie Auer had 15 points, Claire Skowronski 12 while Sophie Lindamer had nine points and 11 rebounds. Paige Book led NT with 10 points.

Meanwhile, the Lew-Port boys, playing at home, pulled away in the third quarter for an 83-68 victory over North Tonawanda to go to 5-1 in the NFL. Gayle led the scoring with 28 points while Jalen Duff added 21 for the Lancers.

First-place Niagara Falls boys won at Kenmore East, 76-60.

First-place Cheektowaga won its fourth without a loss in ECIC III boys play, defeating Springville, 82-54, on the Warriors’ home floor.

Nevada Eldridge led Cheektowaga with 18 points, Jesse Hawkins had 15. Austin Boies had 25 for Springville.

Iroquois, which lost by a point at Cheektowaga on Friday, stayed in the chase with a 75-56 victory over Maryvale in Elma. The Chiefs received a sensational shooting performance from Trey Kleitz, who had 35 points, including six 3-pointers.