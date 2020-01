BREHM, Gerard H.

BREHM - Gerard H. January 13, 2020 of Buffalo; beloved husband of Ramona (nee Mendez) Brehm; dearest father of Joseph Brehm and Maryellen Montanaro; also survived by grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the colonial memorial chapels, inc., 3003 S. Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Wednesday, 4 - 8 PM. Chapel Service Thursday, 9:30 AM.