January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Zofia (nee Lukaszczyk) and the late Barbara (nee Malina); devoted father of James Bielak and Christine (Troy) Dengel; step-father of Mirek and Agnieszka; grandfather of Rebecca and step-grandchildren in Poland; dearest brother of Helen (late Walter) Szwajda; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St., (near Harlem), where services will be held Wednesday at 10:15 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 11 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com