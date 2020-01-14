Baron, Estelle Catherine (Bartel)

January 10, 2020; devoted mother of William (Suzanne) Baron and Christine (Neil) Patterson; loving grandmother of Nicole (Scott) Bissi, Catherine (Johnathan) Rybczynski, Joseph (Kaitlyn) Baron, and Jennifer (Octavio) Vantes; great-grandmother of Jack and Mia Rybczynski, Jameson Bissi, Robbie Vantes, and Warren Vantes; dear sister of late Josephine Reszel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Thursday at 10 AM. Memorials in Mrs. Baron's name may be made to Meals on Wheels. Visitation Wednesday, from 2 - 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com