AVERY, Charles L. "Chuck"

Of Buffalo, NY, January 12, 2020. Loving father of Benjamin (Liz) Avery and Sean Avery; beloved son of the late Lovell "Bubbles" and Ann (nee Keefe) Avery; dear brother of Mary Carole, Michael (Margaret) and Nancy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9:30 am at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219. No Prior Visitation. Chuck was a 38-year member of IATSE Local #10, longtime Director of Lighting at Kleinhans, and an avid sailor. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences may be shared online at www.kaczorfunerals.com