Winterfest 2020 set for Sunday in Chestnut Ridge Park

Winterfest 2020 will kick off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced Monday.

Weather permitting, Poloncarz added, the free event will feature sledding, skiing, snowboarding and a snow-sculpting contest, along with other seasonal outdoor activities. Musical artist Glenn Colton is scheduled to perform in concert from 1 to 2 p.m. Magic shows will be performed at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Hay rides are set to be held from noon to 3 p.m., along with a marshmallow roast and demonstrations by the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

The casino will be open with warming fireplaces and concessions will be available from Grateful Grind.

Winterfest 2020 is co-sponsored by the Town of Orchard Park Recreation Department, Towne Auto, Hillcrest Volunteer Fire Department, Dick's Sporting Goods, the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy, WBEN Radio and Erie County Legislator John Mills, R-Orchard Park.