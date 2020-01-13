WASCHENSKY, Joseph A., Sr.

WASCHENSKY - Joseph A., Sr. Of Grand Island, entered into rest January 11, 2020, beloved husband of Sue Ann (nee Postelnick) Waschensky; devoted father of Steven (Linda), Joseph Jr. (Dawn), Jennifer (Chad) Beyer, Debra (Robert) Schoenrock and Lynn (John Gruber) Waschensky; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Amy, Amanda, Colin, Justin, Julianna, Emma, Travis and Madison; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Joseph was an Army veteran of the Korean War, Volunteer Fireman with the River Road Fire Co. and a retired Machinist with General Motors. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the American Lung Assn. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com