Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Jan. 13)

We are asking readers to help choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are the candidates:

• Mary Kromer, FLOP, hockey — Moved into 10th on WNYGVIHF all-time scoring list with 107 points, producing four goals and five assists during 2-1 week.

• Lydia Sweeney, Grand Island, basketball — Surpassed 1,000 career points by scoring 34 in win against North Tonawanda. Averaging 24.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 6.5 steals for 7-2 Vikings.

• Morgan Halt, Amherst, track and field — Won the 55-meter hurdles (9.11 seconds), high jump (5 feet, two inches) and long jump (17-1.75) at B-C Section VI meet at Buffalo State.

• Sydney Skimmer, Alden, bowling — Sophomore set season highs rolling a 252 game during 692 series at Airport Lanes. Ranks second in Section VI with 205.3 average.

Note: Due to high volume of votes, updated results do not display in real time.